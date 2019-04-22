William H. Martin, a long time resident of the Central area for more than 67 years, departed peacefully on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at the age of 89. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Howard was born and raised in the small area near Wakefield, LA. He finished Julius Freyhan High School in St Francisville and finished Spencer Business College and attended LSU. He was a World War II veteran having served with the occupational troops in Japan and was in the Army Reserve during the Korean War. Always there with a helping hand to those in need, he will live on in the hearts and memories of all who knew and loved him. His testimony was evident in the way he lived. Howard is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Svetlana Martin, his grandson, Gregory Martin, his adopted daughter Bonnie Bagwell Messer, his sisters Clara Martin, Vera Slingluff, Joan Montgomery, Julia Vasholz, and brother Gerald Martin as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Joyce Messer Martin, his daughters Carolyn Martin and Paula Martin Barbera, his father and mother, J.C Martin Sr and Florence Spillman Martin, his brother J.C. Martin and sisters Joy Whitaker, Mildred and Mickey Martin. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Howard's life at the Zoar Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with visitation from 9 am until the service begins at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations either be sent to Scripture Memory Fellowship, P.O. Box 550232, Dallas, TX 75355 or to in his memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019