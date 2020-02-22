|
William J. "Bill" Myers, age 97, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and former long-time resident of Windermere, Florida, passed away on Monday, February 17. He was born in Toronto, Ohio, in 1922 to Camille Goucher Myers and William Robertson Myers. He had one sister, Jane. He attended Davidson College in North Carolina, pursuing a degree in Economics, for two years before joining the U. S. Army and, subsequently, the Army Air Corps, where he trained as a bombardier for B-17's. While stationed in Tampa, Florida, he met his future wife, Edna "Eddie" Martin. The war ended before he was transferred overseas. He and Edna were married in 1947. Bill had always been an avid amateur photographer, and Edna had worked as a photo mapping technician while in the Air Corps, so they attended a photography school, and then opened Myers Photography Studio in Dallas, Texas. They later moved to Windermere, Florida, purchased two small orange groves, and became part of the booming citrus industry. There they had one son, Michael. They moved to Baton Rouge in 1985 to be with their son, and his wife, Vickilynn Luquette. Bill and Eddie loved to fish, travel and camp, and sometimes spent months at a time going from place to place across the U. S. and Canada with their travel trailer. William is survived by son Michael O. Myers, and grandsons Michael J. Myers and Matthew O. Myers. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law, wife, and sister. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, on Wednesday, February 26 from 6-9 pm. Visitation will continue Thursday, February 27, from 1 pm until funeral services at 2 pm. Burial to follow. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2020