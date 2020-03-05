Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. William J. Simon. View Sign Service Information Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 1553 Wooddale Blvd. Baton Rouge , LA 70806 (225)-927-1640 Service 6:00 PM Faith A.M.E. Zion Church 3919 Groom Rd. Baker , LA View Map Service 12:00 PM Faith A.M.E. Zion Church 3919 Groom Rd. Baker , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. William J. Simon, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, age 85, of Baton Rouge, LA, transitioned peacefully at 7:28 pm on February 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. Rev. William served as pastor of New Bethal Baptist Church for 39 years; St. James Baptist Church for 5 years; and Hollygrove Baptist Church for 1 year. As an avid student of the Word, he was one of the founders of 4th District Capital City Religious Institute until its closure, an affiliate of East Baton Rouge Ministers Conference, Fourth District Baptist Association, Louisiana Baptist State Convention, National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc., National Baptist Congress of Christian Education, USA, Inc., and a former Secretary to Louisiana Chaplains Association, Inc. He was a faithful member of Faith A.M.E. Zion Church for the last ten years. He leaves to cherish his memory, a devoted wife of 43 years, Gwendolyn Greenup Simon; three daughters, Claudia S. Anderson (Emmerson), Elana T. Toliver (Bryon), and Ebony S. Wheeler; four sons, Troy Simon, Michael Terrell (Vanessa), Willie Terrell (Regina), and Tabari Simon (Akya); two goddaughters, Starlett Speed and Latrish Thomas; eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Cephus and Lela Simon; two brothers, Donald Gardner and Murphy D. Simon, Sr.; two sisters, Eleanor M. Simon and Willa L. Roberts; an aunt, Eunice Simon, and uncle; Eldridge Jefferson. Services are Sunday March 8, 2020, 6:00 pm and Monday March 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Faith A.M.E. Zion Church, 3919 Groom Rd. Baker, La 70714. Arrangements are entrusted to Wooddale-Wilson Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020

