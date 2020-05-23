William J. Washington III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A native of White Castle was called to his eternal home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 59. He leaves to cherish his memories a daughter Dominica D. (Eddie) Howard of Plaquemine, two sons Jamaal W. Washington and Jalen M. (Roberta) Washington both of Plaquemine, 4 grandchildren Deonte, Darius, Eryn, and Elisha, a companion Ava Cain of Plaquemine, a sister Patricia W. (Donald) Lewis of White Castle, 2 brothers Gregory J. (Dolly) Washington of Addis, and Vernon J. Washington of White Castle, a goddaughter Andrea Hall, 2 aunts Ora Lee J. (William) Kelly of Donaldsonville and Geraldine Brown of Baton Rouge, a great aunt Janie Franklin of Metarie, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held 9 AM on Monday, May 25, 2020 until religious services at 11 AM at Demby & Son Funeral Home, 900 Magnolia St., Donaldsonville. Interment in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church Cemetery, White Castle. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Demby & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
25
Service
11:00 AM
Demby & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy. Our prayer and thoughts are with the family in the time of bereavement.
Pastors Ronald & Betty Haynes
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved