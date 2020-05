A native of White Castle was called to his eternal home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 59. He leaves to cherish his memories a daughter Dominica D. (Eddie) Howard of Plaquemine, two sons Jamaal W. Washington and Jalen M. (Roberta) Washington both of Plaquemine, 4 grandchildren Deonte, Darius, Eryn, and Elisha, a companion Ava Cain of Plaquemine, a sister Patricia W. (Donald) Lewis of White Castle, 2 brothers Gregory J. (Dolly) Washington of Addis, and Vernon J. Washington of White Castle, a goddaughter Andrea Hall, 2 aunts Ora Lee J. (William) Kelly of Donaldsonville and Geraldine Brown of Baton Rouge, a great aunt Janie Franklin of Metarie, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held 9 AM on Monday, May 25, 2020 until religious services at 11 AM at Demby & Son Funeral Home, 900 Magnolia St., Donaldsonville. Interment in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church Cemetery, White Castle. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.