A native of White Castle was called to his eternal home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 59. He leaves to cherish his memories a daughter Dominica D. (Eddie) Howard of Plaquemine, two sons Jamaal W. Washington and Jalen M. (Roberta) Washington both of Plaquemine, 4 grandchildren Deonte, Darius, Eryn, and Elisha, a companion Ava Cain of Plaquemine, a sister Patricia W. (Donald) Lewis of White Castle, 2 brothers Gregory J. (Dolly) Washington of Addis, and Vernon J. Washington of White Castle, a goddaughter Andrea Hall, 2 aunts Ora Lee J. (William) Kelly of Donaldsonville and Geraldine Brown of Baton Rouge, a great aunt Janie Franklin of Metarie, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held 9 AM on Monday, May 25, 2020 until religious services at 11 AM at Demby & Son Funeral Home, 900 Magnolia St., Donaldsonville. Interment in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church Cemetery, White Castle. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 25, 2020.