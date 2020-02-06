Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William James Easley Sr.. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Interment Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

William James Easley, Sr. passed away at the age of 87 on January 31, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1932, in Hammond, Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, to Annie Laura Houser and Monroe Jeff Easley. He graduated from Amite High School in 1951 where he played football and was a member of the Key Club. He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry. He married his high school sweetheart, Marguerite "Ritz" Frohn, on March 15, 1954. "Bill", as he liked to be called, was employed by Ethyl Corporation until he retired after 40 years. He and Ritz lived in Zachary, LA, until they moved to Baton Rouge in 1959. Bill and Ritz were members of the South Baton Rouge Church of Christ. He was active in their benevolence, prison, and bus ministries. He served on the Camp Smiley board and worked tirelessly as the camp's secretary and in many other areas. He also served as a church deacon and as Scoutmaster for a local Boy Scout troop. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Marguerite; his parents; and his siblings Jeff, Marvin, Fleet, Kelly, Elaine, and Monroe. He is survived by his son William James Easley, Jr. (Marjo), daughters Susan Easley Garrett (Ken) and Julie Easley Oliver (Steve); grandchildren Marja Liner (Shawn), Daniel Garrett, Timothy Oliver, Travis Garrett (Abbie), Stephanie Oliver-Lee (Jeffrey), Zachary Oliver (Jenna), and Aimee Garrett; great-grandchildren Maggie Liner, Mason Liner, Joshua Garrett, and baby Garrett; and by his sister Irene Lascaro. Pallbearers will be Ken Garrett, Daniel Garrett, Travis Garrett, Steve Oliver, Timothy Oliver, Zachary Oliver, Shawn Liner, Jeffrey Lee, and Scotty Lee. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Carter, David Frohn, Skipper Russell, Jeff Easley, and Kelly Easley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Camp Smiling Acres, ? Scotty Lee, 650 Dentation, Baton Rouge, LA, 70808. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 9-10 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 10 a.m. Internment will immediately follow service. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

