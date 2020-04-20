William Jerome "Jerry" Holstein, 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 16, 2020. He was a native of Birmingham, AL and spent his formative years in Pensacola, FL. In Pensacola, he met the love of his life of 47 years, Sue, and formed life-long friendships with the Mannings and Costas. Upon moving to Baton Rouge, he founded Tech Test Incorporated of Louisiana in 1975. His children remember him as being fiercely loyal to his family and friends, but his greatest joy was being PawPaw to his three grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Christy Lancaster MacLoed Holstein; two sons, Thomas Glenn Holstein and wife Ashley, William Scott Holstein and wife Amy; three grandchildren, Caleb, Eli, and Mary Grace Holstein; one sister, Peggy Williams and husband Harry; and one sister-in-law, Betty Holstein. He is preceded in death by his wife Susan D. Holstein; parents Thomas G. Sr. and Mary L. Holstein; brothers Thomas G. Holstein Jr. and Robert E. Holstein; sister Claire "Cookie" Gaddy. A private service will be held at Resthaven Garden of Memory on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. His sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Larry Manning, Todd Knowles, Tiny Roberts, Jim Bradley, and all current Tech Test Inc. employees, who meant the world to him. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020.