William John "Bill" Burke passed away peacefully on September 10th, 2019 surrounded by family at LaCour House Assisted Living Community in New Roads, LA at the age of 86. Bill was born on October 30, 1932 in New Orleans in the Irish Channel. He attended St. Stephen's and then Redemptorist High on an athletic scholarship lettering in four sports. He enlisted in the Marines during the Korean conflict and served at Camp Pendleton, CA. After an honorable discharge, he married Marie Louise Simoneaux in New Orleans in 1953. Early in their marriage, the family settled in a quiet community near Thibodaux where they developed friendships that continue through two generations. The couple and their four children eventually settled in Metairie. Bill was a charter member and Block Captain for the new St. Angela Merici Parish. He was active in the Knights of Columbus, the Men's Club, and the choir. Like others in his family, Bill opted to become a railroad man working for the Illinois Central Railroad for thirty eight years. He was preceded in death by his wife of forty five years, Marie Louise Simoneaux Burke; his parents, Patrick Vincent and Catherine Fanning Burke; his brothers Daniel, Patrick Carmel, and Patrick Vincent Burke; sisters Catherine Toups, Marie Burke, Anna Owens, and Margaret Diecidue; and his beloved father- and mother-in-law, Nicole and Agnes Simoneaux. He is survived by his children, William Jr (Lisa) and Nicole (Shawn) Burke, Linda (Robert) Skapura, Lisa (John) Estill; grandchildren Cullen, Brett, Colette, and Brennan Burke, Lindsay (Christopher) Culotta, Michael and Matthew (Kaitlyn) Skapura, and Joshua Estill; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was a story weaver and a memory maker. Bill's lasting gift to his family and friends is his faith in God, his joie de vie, his Irish sense of humor, and the unconditional love that he shared with everyone. Bill's family would like to express profound gratitude to The Hospice of Baton Rouge and every staff member of LaCour House who loved and embraced him as a second family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1 pm. A visitation will begin at 10 am. Inurnment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to the Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019