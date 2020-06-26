On June 23, 2020 William "Bill" Johnson passed from this life and joined his beloved wife Dorothy, who passed away in 2018. He lived an exceptionally long and good life; at the age of 97 he was still living independently and enjoying each day. Bill was born January 10, 1923 in DeKalb, Mississippi to Erby and Erine Rogers Johnson. After the death of his father, Bill was sent to live with his big sister Elizabeth and her husband Rev. Deb Lee Stennis in Enterprise, Mississippi. Rev. Stennis, who became like a father to him, and Elizabeth shaped young Bill into the man he would become. At his 50th high school reunion, Bill reminisced about his days at Enterprise High School, where he was captain of the football team, the debate team and a thespian. Bill had an incredible work ethic. He worked from the age of 14 until his retirement more than 50 years later as an executive with Metropolitan Life. A medical condition prevented Bill from enlisting in WWII as his older brother Talmadge, a skilled helicopter pilot, did. However, Bill would contribute to the war effort on the home front by working as a surveyor for airstrips and at Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. Bill would go on to work in insurance and proved to be an exceptional salesman, receiving numerous professional awards. In 1942 Bill married the great love of his life, Dorothy Gomez Johnson. The story of their 75 year romance is chronicled in the stacks of old love letters and countless pictures together. Bill and Dorothy, who became "Mimi and Big Daddy" to their grandchildren, enjoyed a love affair for the ages. Bill and his family moved to Baton Rouge, where he and Dorothy would live out their lives. Bill's brother Bennie Warren Johnson and wife Mary Louise where also locals and the brothers played many rounds of golf in Howell Park. Bill served multiple terms as president of the Kiwanis Club and he and Dorothy were members of the Parkview Civic Association for many years. The family enjoyed services and volunteering at Broadmoor Baptist Church. Bill cherished the time spent with their dearest friends, Bill and Grossie Holland. Bill's children, Peggy and Billy where his constant companions and he was fiercely proud of them. Deeply invested in their lives, and the lives of their spouses Robert Gray III and Brenda Altazan Johnson, Bill reveled in their achievements and adored the time he spent with them. Also mourning his passing are Bill's granddaughters, their spouses and their children: Ashleigh Gray and Michael Dowden, great-granddaughter Kayla Dowden, Amanda Gray Raymond, great-granddaughter Dorothy Raymond, Jennifer Johnson and John Kocaine, great-grandson Dillon Kocaine, Jill Johnson, Lindsey Johnson and Philip Kearney and great-grandchildren Graham and Evangeline Kearney and Kathleen Johnson. Bill was a steadfast source of strength to his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins and he loved his family unconditionally. He was an exceptionally intelligent, funny, and kind man who's absence from their daily lives will be deeply felt. Bill's children would like to thank his neighbors for being watchful of their dad. They were a blessing to him. Graveside service 11 am on June 29 at Resthaven followed by a repast at the home of Peggy Gray. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to St. Jude's in Bill's memory.

