Rev. William "Ray" Johnson Sr.
1942 - 2020
Rev. William 'Ray' Johnson, Sr., 77, died August 21, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. He was born Oct 9, 1942 in Melville, LA, the son of Felix and Rena Kimble Johnson. He married the love of his life, Jo Ann Causey, in 1963. They celebrated 57 years of marriage in February. He has served as pastor of First Pentecostal Church in Denham Springs, LA since 1971. He was called by God into the ministry at the age of 16. He has spent the last 49 years reaching out to his community with compassion, loving the lost and teaching God's Word. Teaching Bible studies was his heartbeat. God has reached thousands of souls around the world through Brother Johnson's online Bible studies. He has traveled to foreign countries and preached to thousands of hungry souls. He built daughter work churches across the United States. He saw neither king nor pauper, but all were equal in his sight. His motto was: "Others, my Lord, Others, let that my motto be. When I have lived and died for Others, I will have lived and died for Thee." He spent his entire life pouring out his time, talents, finances, and love to 'Others'. Survived by his sons Rev. William 'Billy' Johnson (wife Sheri), Nathaniel 'Lynn' (wife Jennifer), brothers Johnnie (wife Linda), Tommy (wife Debbie), Pete (wife Connie), sisters Joyce Jones (husband Bernard) and Lessie Fletcher, precious grandchildren Olivia, Victoria, Averlyn and Grace, and great-grandsons Colton and Conner Barber. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Rena Johnson, and his brothers, Felix Johnson, and Reed Johnson. Brother Johnson's homegoing service will be held on Thursday, August 27, at First Pentecostal Church, 1020 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA. Visitation begins at 3 pm and will continue until his service at 7 pm. A private interment will be held on Friday morning. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sri Lanka missions: https://app.securegive.com/firstpentecostal/fpcds/donate/category. A Bible school is being built there which will bear Brother Johnson's name. His legacy of teaching God's Word will continue around the world. Services with Church Funeral Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
AUG
27
Funeral
07:00 PM
First United Pentecostal Church
August 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
