William Johnson, Sr. "Blue", 86, departed this life on November 3, 2020 in his home. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He retired from Copolymer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lily and Adam Johnson, Sr., brother, Adam Johnson, Jr., and sister, Ernestine Mayfield. He is survived by his children, William Johnson, Jr., Sherry Johnson Bradford (Clifton), Andrea Johnson, and Traci Robinson, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Remains entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store