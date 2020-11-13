1/1
William "Blue" Johnson Sr.
1933 - 2020
William Johnson, Sr. "Blue", 86, departed this life on November 3, 2020 in his home. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He retired from Copolymer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lily and Adam Johnson, Sr., brother, Adam Johnson, Jr., and sister, Ernestine Mayfield. He is survived by his children, William Johnson, Jr., Sherry Johnson Bradford (Clifton), Andrea Johnson, and Traci Robinson, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Remains entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
