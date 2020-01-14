|
William Joseph Carbo, a resident of Thibodaux and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2019, in Iraq. He was 58 and a native of Alexandria, LA. William was a crane operator and Heavy Equipment Supervisor with PAE. He was a 1979 graduate of Donaldsonville High. He served his country as a U.S. Army Veteran during Operation Urgent Fury in 1983, where he received his Army Service Ribbon, Achievement Medal, and Sharpshooter Badge with an M16. Along with his military service, William was also a Licensed Massage Therapist, Substance Abuse Counselor and NCCCO Certified. He was a member of IUOE Local 406 and the Louisiana Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. William was also a Jazz Fest Big Chief and an Honoree of the Registry of the American Soldier. He was an avid Saints and LSU fan, VIP Traveler, a lover of music which he shared and #LYNS. He is survived by his sisters, Cynthia "Cindy" C. Bergeron (Bruce), Ellen C. Guillot, Linda C. Poulin (Chris), and Margaret "Meg" C. Powell; brothers, Eric R. Carbo (Marylou) and David E. Carbo; 14 nieces and nephews, Paul, Laura (Russ), Katie (Chad), Luke, Erica (Jeremy), Leah (Nick), Elizabeth (Alexander), Erin (Mickey), Robyn, David, Adam (Denia), Rachel (Rahul), Michele and Teresa; 19 great nieces and nephews, Tristan, Madalyn, Addisyn, Caleb, Ian, Lola, Landon, Lauren, Arik, Mary Claire, Sarah, Sammy, Evelyn, Abram, Alister, Emilia, Waylon, Benjamin, and Mia; and a special friend, Mariana Rodriguez. William was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald E. and Margaret Goodwin Carbo. Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home, Donaldsonville on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5 pm to 9 pm and will resume on Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Cremation will follow services and a private burial will take place in Arlington National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Erin G. Atchetee, Robyn G. Bagwell, Laura B. Hart, Katie B. Granger, Erica C. Simoneaux, Leah C. Sims, Elizabeth C. Chapple, and Rachel C. Kumar. We would like to extend a very special thanks to Rick Maglio, the PAE Staff and U.S./Baghdad teams, Tanya D'Antignac, Timea Phillips, Peter Capwell, and Michael DeVoe. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020
