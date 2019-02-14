William Joseph Miller, 81, of Gloster, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his residence in Gloster. He was born August 14, 1937 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the son of Guy Miller and Vivian Clair Ellis Miller. He was a Chief Warrant Officer (USN-RET) retired after twenty years of service in the U.S. Navy, serving on numerous ships and stations. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in many areas of the country. Ships include the U.S.S. Zelma (AF-49), Luzon (ARG-2), JASON (AR-8), Company Commander of six recruit company's, RECRUIT TRAINING GREAT LAKES, IL., Yancy (AKA-(93), TUTULIA (ARG-4), Supervisor of Shipbuilding New Orleans, La., CANBERRA (CA -70), HANCOCK(CVA-19), BATTION COMMANDER RECRUIT TRANING GREAT Lakes, IL. He was a certified High-Pressure Pipe Welder. After retiring he operated a portable welding service in the area. Mr. Miller is survived by two nephews: Dennis Ray Miller and William Guy Miller. He is preceded in death by four brothers, Donald Guy Miller, Beverly Charles Miller, Thomas Ellis Miller, and Vivian Orville Miller. Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, February 15, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Roseland Cemetery in Gloster, Mississippi, with military honors.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019