Dr. William Joseph Torres, 70, a native of Supreme and resident of Houma, died at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2011. Visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma on Tuesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Zeringue Torres; three sons, William "Will" Torres and Christopher Torres, both of Houma, and Matthew Torres and wife Lizette, of Miami; mother, Mildred Troxclair Torres Blanchard; a sister, Myrna Torres Smith; seven grandchildren, Brittany Torres, Katelyn Torres, Kristen Torres, Dante Torres, Matthew Torres II, Mia Torres and Maxton Torres; brothers-in-law, Dr. Guy Zeringue Jr. and Dr. Gregory Zeringue; sister-in-law, Deborah Zeringue Toups; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dr. Torres was a 1958 graduate of Assumption High School, LSU in Baton Rouge, and LSU Medical School in New Orleans in 1966. From 1967 to 1968, he served his country in Vietnam as a U.S. Army medical officer and commander of a clearing company with the 1st Air Cavalry Division. Upon his release from the military, he completed his obstetric and gynecological residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. He operated an OB/GYN practice in Houma from 1972 until his retirement. He was a passionate physician who loved his work, the patients he served, and his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Eldridge Torres; and granddaughter, Tess Torres. Arrangements by Chauvin Funeral Home, Houma, (985) 868-2536.



