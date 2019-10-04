William Kemper Freshney (2/6/1929), husband of Patricia Hanna Heisley Freshney, passed away September 12, 2019 at the age of 90. He will be remembered as a wonderful spouse and the best father. His children are Pamela Freshney (married to Ed Lanius), Tricia Freshney McKee (husband Will McKee), and Betsy Freshney Estopinal (husband Noel Estopinal). Even though all his children were girls, he taught them well, took them camping and devoted himself to their care. William had a terrific sense of humor. William Freshney was raised in Covington, Kentucky. He graduated with a BFA from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, and was in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves for 20 years, on active duty in New Orleans, retiring as a Commander. William Freshney served in a variety of sales, management and executive positions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield, both in Ohio and in Louisiana, where he retired after 33 years. He was an active community leader and a church volunteer. As an adult, he lived in Cincinnati and Springfield, Ohio, and in Shreveport and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was active in many organizations: the Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, the Optimist's Club, Broadmoor Presbyterian Church (where he served as Deacon), Masons, Shriners, Meals on Wheels, and many others. He was greatly loved. He and his wife Pat moved to Huntsville, Alabama in 2016. He is survived by his wife, 3 daughters, and 7 grandchildren: James Lanius, Sarah Estopinal, Elissa Estopinal Boatwright, William Zachary Lanius, Henry McKee, Kathryn Estopinal, and Christina Noël Estopinal. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin E. and Velma Freshney, and his sister, Peggy Freshney, of Covington, Kentucky. William Freshney (Bill) will be remembered, loved and missed by his family and friends. Services were held in Huntsville, where his remains are buried, on September 16th.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019