William Keith Hernandez, 51, of Livingston, LA, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Lebanon, MO. William was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a loving father, brother, and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, French Settlement, on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Williams Catholic Cemetery, Port Vincent. He is survived by his sons, Joey and Kelley Hernandez; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Janice Hernandez; nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Brianna, Lydia, Joseph, Clint, and Dallas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Cynthia Hernandez. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019