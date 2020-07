Or Copy this URL to Share

William Kevin "Bubba" Wales passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 53. He was a resident of Walker. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Wales; mother, Patsy Smith Wales; daughter, Kelly Rumfola; sister, Keri Scott: nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, William Charles Wales. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.

