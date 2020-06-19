William Kinch Mizell II, 93, a native of Sun and a resident of Zachary, died Friday, June 17, 2011, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was an employee of Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill for 47 years. Visitation at Charlet Funeral Home Inc. in Zachary on Sunday, June 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation at Zachary First Baptist Church on Monday, June 20, from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., conducted by Dr. Wayne Barnes, Dr. Reggie Bridges and Dr. Brythel Brantly. Burial at Azalea Rest Cemetery. He is survived by two daughters, Sandra Fuhrmann and her husband, Donald, of Pineville, and Caroline Smack and her husband, Bud, of Baton Rouge; a son, William K. "Bill" Mizell III and his wife, Tuan, of St. Francisville; a sister, Belva Louise Goins and her husband, Herbert, of Burkeville, Texas; a brother, Earl Chess Mizell and his wife, Patsy, of Loudon, Tenn.; nine grandchildren, Cindy Fuhrmann, D.L. Fuhrmann Jr., Bruce Fuhrmann, Keith Fuhrmann, Gary Fuhrmann, Bobby Durr, Leila Mizell Stagg, Dr. Ben Mizell and Holly Mizell Anderson; son-in-law, Bob Durr; 28 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chess and Belva Foil Mizell; two sisters, Mildred McNamara and Sarah Trim; and his beloved wife, Ruth Willis Mizell. He was a graduate of Bogalusa High School, class of 1935. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Bobby Durr, Bruce Fuhrmann, Gary Fuhrmann and Keith Fuhrmann, and friends, Billy Mann and Jim Gambel. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Durr, grandson, Don Fuhrmann II, great-grandson, Don Fuhrmann III, David Goebel, grandson, Dr. Ben Mizell and grandson-in-law, Ben Stagg. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.