Our dad, William L. (Bill) Chambers, Sr., passed peacefully at his home on July 30, 2020 after succumbing to cancer. He was born in Baton Rouge and was 86 years old. He is survived by his devoted wife Jean C. Chambers and their three children Carol Ann and husband Walter, Bill Jr., Jamie Chambers and wife Kelly, and one grandson, Christopher Maurer. He was preceded in death by his brothers Haney and Howard Jr., mother Elsa Burck and father Howard Chambers, Sr. Bill was owner of Chambers Construction Co. Inc. since 1959. He was highly respected for his experience and quality work in civil construction. He was an avid fisherman and loved his camp in Cocodrie. When he wasn't fishing he was working on wood projects in his shop. The family will have a private graveside service at Resthaven. We will miss him.

