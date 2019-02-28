William M. Hardy Jr., age 78, a native of Galvez, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital Bluebonnet. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00AM until 10:00AM funeral service at Macedonia Church of Deliverance, 17560 Highway 933, Galvez, LA 70769. Rev. Hase Gray is the officiating minister. Burial will follow in Gray-Jackson Cemetery, Galvez, LA.
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA 70737
225-647-2780
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019