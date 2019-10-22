William M. "Bill" Thomas died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was 80 years old. Bill was retired from East Louisiana State Hospital with 31 years of service. Bill also worked in many different areas of Law Enforcement and the United State District Courthouse. He was also in LSU Game Management for over 40 years working with basketball, football and baseball. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 9am until service at 1pm conducted by Dr. Joe Nesom. Burial will be in Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Jackson. Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Barbara Gayle Thomas and his daughter, Wanda Thomas Carrier and husband Chris. His two grandsons Christopher II and Cameron were the joy of his heart. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Christine Thomas, 2 sisters, Donna Lou Thomas and Marjorie Granger and a brother, Floyd Thomas, Jr. He was an Usher with First Baptist Church in Jackson. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019