William Martin Blough, Jr. (Marty) born on November 20, 1961 in Somerset, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family in Denham Springs, LA on September 26, 2020. Marty was an avid outdoorsman who loved casting a line, shooting a buck, and fixing cars. He worked in the automobile industry all of his life and has spent the last five years enjoying his life with his grandsons. Marty is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Regina Blough, his son Billy Blough & wife Victoria, his daughter Kristen Gouedy & husband Dustin, his daughter Amanda Blough & fiancé Justin, his five grandsons William Carson, James Easton, Brody Dauson, Benjamin Tyler, & Lane Louis. He is also survived by his Mother Dorothy Blough, sister Kim Seal and husband Ronnie, sister Kellie Forbes and husband Thomas, brother Jeff Blough, brothers-in-law, Jacob Landrum and Joe Del Landrum, sister-in-law, Toni Freeman, and countless loved nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, family members & friends. Marty is preceded in death by his father, William Blough Sr., his father-in-law Delkue Landrum, brother Brian Blough, niece Jessica Blough, and great niece Hannah Gamino. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until a celebration of life at 6:00 p.m. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.