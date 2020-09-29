1/1
William Martin "Marty" Blough Jr.
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Martin Blough, Jr. (Marty) born on November 20, 1961 in Somerset, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family in Denham Springs, LA on September 26, 2020. Marty was an avid outdoorsman who loved casting a line, shooting a buck, and fixing cars. He worked in the automobile industry all of his life and has spent the last five years enjoying his life with his grandsons. Marty is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Regina Blough, his son Billy Blough & wife Victoria, his daughter Kristen Gouedy & husband Dustin, his daughter Amanda Blough & fiancé Justin, his five grandsons William Carson, James Easton, Brody Dauson, Benjamin Tyler, & Lane Louis. He is also survived by his Mother Dorothy Blough, sister Kim Seal and husband Ronnie, sister Kellie Forbes and husband Thomas, brother Jeff Blough, brothers-in-law, Jacob Landrum and Joe Del Landrum, sister-in-law, Toni Freeman, and countless loved nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, family members & friends. Marty is preceded in death by his father, William Blough Sr., his father-in-law Delkue Landrum, brother Brian Blough, niece Jessica Blough, and great niece Hannah Gamino. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until a celebration of life at 6:00 p.m. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved