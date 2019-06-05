William "Bill" Mckibben, a resident of Ventress and native of Indiana, Indianapolis passed away on June 1, 2019 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by the love of his life, friends & family. He was survived by the love of his life, Paulette Walls; two sons Dusty (Candy) Mckibben & Shelby (Jessica) Walls; Three daughters Amy (John) Summers, Paula (Miles Sr.) Breaux, & Cassandra (William) Perkins; Five grandsons Miles (Katelyn) Breaux Jr., Collin & Skyler Mckibben, Conner Walls & Jaxon Perkins; Eleven granddaughters Candance (Grant) Gouedy, Seleste (Josh) Chauvin, Skylar (Conner) Aucoin, Madison (Brandon) Terrell, Valerie Mallet, Taylor Guy, Keeley Mckibben, Brylann & Olivia Tate, Kelbi Walls & Alyssa Walls; 3 great granddaughters Alyson Gouedy & Grace & Dallas Terrell; Two great grandsons Rylan Breaux & Matthew Gouedy; Two sisters Kathleen Nebel & Jean Ann Bisesi; One brother Stephen Mckibben; and three special daughters Patrice Laurent, Trina Ladner & Mary Branch along with son Luke Ducokte. Thanks to the Pointe Coupee Hospice Nurses & Doctors & Cassie, Jamie & Amanda. Professional Services Entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home in Maringouin, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019