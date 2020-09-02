William McKinley (Mack) Smith, 93, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on August 27, 2020. He was surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his first wife, Viola; his daughter Velma Smith; two sons, Charles and Sylvester (Lily) Smith; one surviving step-daughter, Marshell Green who he raised as his own; one sister Jessie Jacques; two brothers, Eugene (Bunnie) Stark, Allen (Joan) Stark; Claudia Veals (considered a niece/daughter); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Among numerous life long friends, Mack had three treasured friends, Emma Clay, Booker Washington and Ruffin Hamilton. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation Friday, September 4 2020 from 4-6 at A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service, 2055 Woodale Blvd. Professional services entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum, 225-952-9111.

