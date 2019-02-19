Mike passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Our Lady of the Lake on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 88. He was a resident of Plaquemine, LA and a native Wetumpka, AL. He was an U.S. Air force veteran of the Korean War. Private family services will be held at a later date. He is survived by his children, Kathleen R. Sparks, Karen R. Barry and husband William G., Kirsh R. Kronenberg and husband Mark S., and William Michael Reinhardt, III; and grandchildren, Hamilton and Harrison Sparks, Will and André Barry, Conley and Brenan Kronenberg and Jacob Reinhardt. Preceded in death by his grandson, Hayes Sparks; and parents, W.M. Reinhardt, Sr. and Elizabeth Reinhardt Van der Voort. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019