William Michael Reinhardt III on August 21, 2019, at the age of 49. He was a resident of Brewton, Al and a native of Plaquemine, LA. Michael was proceeded in death by his parents, William Michael Reinhardt II, Mary Kathleen "Sissee" Reinhardt, his grandparents William Laughlin Grace, Jr. and Mary Barnett Grace, his brother in law, Harold Glen Sparks and nephew Hayes Barnett Sparks all of Plaquemine. Michael is survived by his son, Jacob Edward Reinhardt of Plaquemine, LA, sisters, Kathleen Sparks of Plaquemine, LA, Karen Barry of Cambridge, MA (William) and Kirsh Kronenberg (Mark) of Metairie, LA. He was "Michael Michael" to nephews Hamilton and Harrison Sparks of Plaquemine, William and André Barry of Cambridge, MA and Conley and Brenan Kronenberg of Metairie, LA. Service is private.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019