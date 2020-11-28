William Monroe McGrew "Pete", 70, born August 8, 1950 in Baton Rouge, LA, went to Glory on Monday November 23, 2020 at Clarity hospice of Baton Rouge, LA. Memorial Services lead by Pastor Charlie E. Westbrook Jr. will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Hebron Baptist Church, 24063 LA-16, Denham Springs, LA. All church members and friends are invited to attend. Service will be held outdoors on the grounds of the church. William is survived by his sister Brenda McGrew Dungan, brothers Alan "Gunny" McGrew and Thomas McGrew, his children Brian John McGrew, Todd Leslie McGrew, Lisa Turner McGrew, and Amy McGrew Matassa, his grandchildren Samuel and Gabriel McGrew, Meagan Shows, Cole and Maddison Griffin, and Griffin McGrew, Bradean, Christian, Katelyn, and Savanah Turner and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father and mother Thomas "Boots" McGrew, Ola Annette McGrew, and his brother Leslie "Les" McGrew. Pete's #1 passion was his music. He once sang a duet with Norma Jean and Dolly Parton at the "Old South Jamboree" in the early 1970's. He continued his musical career playing in his local church bands singing old gospel hymns up until his recent passing. Pete proudly served 4 years in the United States Navy on the Combat support ship the "USS Seattle". He graduated from Baker High School Class of 1968 and also studied at Louisiana State University making the dean's list. Nicknamed "Pistol Pete", he played basketball at Baker High School and SLU. Pete taught the Pairs and Spares Sunday School class at his church. Not only did he bring a good lesson in God's word but he, along with his guitar, played and sang the traditional hymns that the class loved so much. The lessons were always accompanied by a bit of humor with his corny jokes. Pete will be sorely missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hebron Baptist Church cemetery fund. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.