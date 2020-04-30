William N. "Bill" Tipler
1933 - 2020
William (Bill) N. Tipler (Yankee/Yank), passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 87 years old. He was a native of Tipler, Wisconsin and Resident of Baker, LA. Preceded in death by wife Bobbie Jean Archer Tipler, parents Arthur and Elizabeth Tipler, four brothers, Clarence, Robert, Edward, Richard, and two sisters. Survived by his loving children, Dara and Lemuel Ducote (Plaucheville), William Daryl Tipler (Baker), Darla Dao and Chi Van Nguyen (Baton Rouge), Darlis (Boo) and Melanie Tipler (Pride). Six grandchildren Kristie Duchamp, Codi (Rhonda) Ducote, Colvin (Joanna) Nguyen, Coklin Nguyen, Ashley (Jacob) French, Marcus Morgan, 2 step-grandchildren Colby (Mae) Bellard and Hannah (Chris) Lewis. 10 Great-Grandchildren Victoria and Zane Parker, Ethan, Jayden, and Autym Ducote, Camden and Collen Nguyen, Camilla and Monroe Duchamp, Theia Tipler and Three Step-Great Grandchildren Cohen, Baylor and Able Lewis. He was a member of Loyal Order of Moose for 52 years and Local Union of Operating Engineer 406. He served in U.S. Army. A private graveside will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
