William Odell Blocker peacefully went to join his wife, Mildred, in Heaven on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the young age of 91. Odell, as he was known to family and friends, was born September 23, 1927, in the aftermath of the Great Flood in Krotz Springs, Louisiana. He retired at the age of 55, as an Engineer Specialist with the Louisiana Department of Transportation which enabled him to travel the entire state throughout his career. Odell was a very devout Christian, and actually helped build Cornerstone Church in Satsuma, which he then attended from then on. He loved to cook, especially for Thanksgiving and Christmas, so he could gather the family and make meaningful memories with them that they will cherish forever. He was famous for his spaghetti, jambalaya, and stews. Odell was often found tending to his beautiful garden and hunting alligators in his pond. As part of the greatest generation, he proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He leaves behind his daughters, Karen "Khaki" Mitchell and spouse Clinton, and Paula "PJ" Strahan and spouse Robert; son, William Jr "Billy" and spouse Rachel; sisters, Lillie Pierson, Doris Thomas, and Delores Hodges; brothers, Leonard "Buster" Blocker and Charles "Charlie" Blocker; grandchildren, Kim Bennett, Shawn Mitchell, Thad Mitchell and Kellie Hargroder, Tanner and Tyler Strahan, BJ, Jacob, Sammy and Luke Blocker; as well as 10 great-grandchildren. Preceding Odell in death are his cherished wife of 64 years, Mildred Idell Davidson Blocker; parents, James and Estella Blocker; sisters, Sarah Blount, Edna Lindsey, and Estelle Wharton; and brother, Jim Blocker. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, with Honorary Pallbearers to be his grandson, BJ Blocker, and great grandson, Brody Mitchell. Pastor Clint Mitchell, Pastor Jesse Cutrer, and Pastor David Cutrer will officiate the service with interment to follow in Killian Chapel Cemetery.

