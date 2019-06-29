Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. John Church Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. John Church Send Flowers Obituary

William Omer Templet Sr. "Bill" - Went to heaven on Tuesday, June 25th. Born March 18, 1932 at home in Donaldsonville, to Percy James and Hilda Park Templet, the last surviving child of that family. Bill graduated from Plaquemine High School and LSU before going to LSU Law School on an ROTC Scholarship. After interrupting his law school studies to serve in the U.S. Air Force, he completed law school and started practice in Plaquemine. He practiced law for 55 years before retiring. He married the love of his life, Mary Hawkins Baker, and they were married 58 years. Survived by his wife Mary, children: Mary Lynn Dodart, Myrthe Marie McCarthy (Matt), Charlotte Anne Blevins, Renee Elizabeth Christenson (Dave), William O. Templet, Jr. (Holly), Robert Babin Templet (Tonya), nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents, siblings and son-in-law Gary Blevins. Bill was a steadfast Catholic, a long-standing member of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, a devoted family man and an avid hunter. Visitation with the family will be at St. John Church 9:00 am Friday, July 5th, with Mass at 10:00 am. Interment after Mass at the Templet - VonLotten family crypt in Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Donaldsonville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Little Sisters of The Poor or Ducks Unlimited. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 29 to July 5, 2019

