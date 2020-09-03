1/1
William Osceola "Bill" Gordon
William Osceola "Bill" Gordon, a native and life-long resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 72. Bill served in the US Air Force for 4 years where he was stationed in Japan during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1966 and attended LSU 1 year for general studies. He was a successful contractor and proud owner of Residential Construction. Bill was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic church, where he served as a lector for over 40 years. He was a member to the Home Builders Association and Habitat for Humanity. Bill also enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, bee keeping, square dancing, and collecting historical weapons. He was a kind and generous person and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Kim Bordelon Gordon of Baton Rouge; brother, Preston Gordon and wife, Betty of Kentwood, La; 20 nieces and nephews, as well as numerous other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Lorraine Gordon; 2 nieces, Carrie Cook and Ragan McClendon. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11am until a memorial service to celebrate Bill's Life at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate)To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Arrangements entrusted with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
1 entry
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
