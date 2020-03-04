Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Otis 'Bill' Stone. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 10:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Interment Following Services Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

"Precious in the sight of the Lord is death of His Saints". (Psalm 116.15) Mr. William "Bill" Otis Stone, a native of Pickton TX and a resident of Greenwell Springs, went to his heavenly home Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 86. William was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Mr. William retired from The Borden Milk Company and was an Army Veteran. He was also a member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing. William will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. Mr. Stone was survived by one daughter, Bennie Rice; four sons, William "Gary" Stone and wife Melanie, Donald Ray Stone, Robert Neil Stone and wife Nora Lee and Jason Stone and wife Michell; sister, Mary George Sorrell and husband Sonny; 12 grandchildren, Will Stone, Kelly Stone, Brandon Stone, Randi Stone Cates, Jessica Stone Cobb, Hannah Stone, Nicole Quintanilla, Marissa Ann Stone, Robert Carson Stone, Robert Jacob Rice, Aaron Rice and Jesse Stone; 10 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Bass Stone; parents, William and Pauline Stone; and son-in-law, Robert K. Rice. Pallbearers will be, Will Stone, Brandon Stone, Jacob Rice, Jesse Stone, Carson Stone, Nathan Liebert, Beau Boudreaux and Jimmy Santangelo. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Visitation will resume Saturday, March 7 at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time of 10:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Lakeview Nursing Home and Pointe Coupee Hospice for all of their love and care of Daddy.

