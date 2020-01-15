Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William P. Jackson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William P. Jackson, Jr. went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020 in Conway AR. He was 86 years old and was a native of Baton Rouge, LA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley F. Jackson and a son William P. Jackson III, his parents William P. Jackson Sr. and Anna R. Jackson; his sister, Narah J. Severson; and a brother Robert H. Jackson. He is survived by his children, Lisa J. (Keith) Comeaux of Conway, AR; Barry S. (Stephanie) Jackson of Evans, GA; daughter-in-law, Karen B. Jackson of Drasco, AR; grandchildren, William P. Jackson IV of Drasco, AR; Marcus L. (April) Jackson of Hot Springs, AR; Kenneth N. (Suzannah) of Jonesboro, AR; Austin S. (Brooke) Jackson of Evans, GA; Caitlin C. (Daniel) Russ of Conway, AR; Justin R. Jackson of Evans, GA; great grandchildren, William P. Jackson V, Ian A. Jackson, Harley D. Riggins, Malorie M. Jackson, Emma G. Jackson, Constance Y. Comeaux, Makaida G. Comeaux, Jace W. Jackson; great-great grandchild, Odessa L. Jackson; nephews, Lex R. (Alex) Severson of Arlington, TN; Lyle G. (Jan) Severson of Riverton, UT; our extended family, Dorothy S. Carley, Richard (Jana Kay) Carley; Scott Carley; Candy Carley and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren to whom we wish to express our love and gratitude. Bill served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. He began his career in the Maritime industry on the Mississippi River as a Towboat Captain, Port Superintendent, Federal Pilot, Plant Terminal Manager, Mooring Master from which he retired from the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), a deep-water port in the Gulf of Mexico in January 2005. Bill was a member of Florida Boulevard Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA from 12:00pm until service time at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to in Memphis, TN. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020

Greenoaks Funeral Home
Baton Rouge , LA
(225) 925-5331

