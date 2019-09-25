William "Skip" Parker, Jr., a native and resident of Port Allen, Louisiana passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, at the age of 62. He was a 1976 graduate of Port Allen High School and a former employee of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Isabell Polk Parker, Port Allen, LA; daughter, Alicia Parker, Baton Rouge, LA; sisters, Carolyn Singleton, Betty Johnson, Pat Burris, Theresa Love, and Valencia Parker Allen. all of Port Allen, LA. Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Home, 1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, Louisiana. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 7th Street, Port Allen, Louisiana. Visitation 9:00 -11:00 AM. Burial in Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019