Obituary
William Paul ""Mr. Bill"" Stevenson, Jr., passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home in Walker at the age of 92, one hour before his 93rd birthday. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, and a retired carpenter from the South Florida Carpenter's Regional Council, Local Union 125 in Miami, Florida. Services will be held for the immediate family only at Bethel Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Greensburg at 2:00 pm Monday, March 23, 2020, conducted by Pastor Tim Pruitt and Pastor W.R. Johnson. Services will be broadcast live at the Bethel Tabernacle facebook page. He is survived by his loving wife, Clara Stevenson; children and their spouses, Wayne and Tina Stevenson, Sonja Stevenson, Lia and Christopher Wilson, William, III and Blake Stevenson, and Jeffrey and Brittany Stevenson; siblings, Ruth, Betty, Norma and Robert; grandchildren and their spouses, Tiffany and Scott, Brittany and Bryan, Christopher and Ashley, Maegan, Marissa, Jordan, Joshua, William Paul IV, Cameron, Grayer and Owen; 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Lois; spouse, Annette; son, Bobby; siblings, Margaret, Ethel, Tom and Mary Belle. He was a member of Bethel Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Greensburg and First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs. Special thanks to Hospice Compassus, especially Nikki, Michelle, Celeste and Jessica. Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Tabernacle, 11801 Hwy. 449, Greensburg, LA 70441. Church Funeral Services in Walker, 225-644-9683, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
