Billy passed away peacefully at his home in St. Francisville on May 1, 2019 at the age of 84 surrounded by his wife of 64 years, Emily Odom Honeycutt, and his extended family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Billy was born on January 8, 1935 in Carthage, MS, to Joe Curtis and Hazel Leigh Honeycutt. Billy moved to St. Francisville when he was in the 10th grade and graduated from St. Francisville High School. He then attended Sunflower Jr. College in Moorhead, MS, where he lettered in four sports - football, basketball, track and tennis (1953-1955). From Jr. College, Billy received a football scholarship to Southeastern Louisiana University where he also lettered in football and graduated with a B.S. in Education. During his senior year at Southeastern his team won the Conference Championship and he set a school record for the longest punt return. He went on to earn a Master's in Education from LSU, and 30 plus hours in education. After graduating from Southeastern he went to work in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System where he started his career at Zachary High School as a teacher and coach. Billy and Emily resided in Zachary for more than 46 years. While at Zachary High School he coached football and basketball, then moved to Guidance Counselor, and later served as an Assistant Principal. Billy then moved to Glen Oaks High School where he served as Principal for the next 17 years until moving to the Central Office. After serving 10 years at the Central Office he retired with 40 years of experience in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Billy belonged to many professional organizations during his tenure. He served on the Louisiana Beta Club Council for many years and served as President during some of this time. He was a member of St. Francisville United Methodist Church where he served on many different committees. In April 2007 he was inducted into the Mississippi Delta Community College Sports Hall of Fame. Billy enjoyed his career in education and he touched many lives in a positive way. He loved fishing, sports, working on his cattle farm, spending time with family and friends, and especially teaching many relatives and friends how to water ski at his camp on False River. Billy is survived by his wife, Emily Odom Honeycutt; his sons William Peyton "Bill" Honeycutt, Jr. and his wife, Ginger; Robert Curtis "Bob" Honeycutt; David Blayne Honeycutt and his wife, Valerie; Blair Odom Honeycutt and his wife, Judy; his grandchildren Joshua Peyton Honeycutt and his wife, Julie; Ashley Honeycutt Peeples and her husband, Josh; Austin Giles Honeycutt, Brandy Honeycutt Gardner and her husband, Matthew; Jamie Honeycutt, Jennifer Necole Webb and spouse, Cindy; Brannan Keith Webb, Sr. and his wife, Carrie; Hannah Honeycutt Calandro and her husband, Taylor; Jacob Odom Honeycutt and his wife, Pooman; Philip Emmett Honeycutt and his wife, Katie; 13 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Curtis and Hazel Leigh Honeycutt; sister Ann Honeycutt Bennett; brothers-in-law J.W. Bennett and Robert "Bob" Fulton Odom, Jr.; and his granddaughter, Alison Grace Honeycutt. Pallbearers will be Bill Honeycutt, Bob Honeycutt, Blayne Honeycutt, Blair Honeycutt, Josh Honeycutt, Austin Honeycutt, Brannan Webb, Jacob Honeycutt, and Philip Honeycutt. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Hospice In His Care, Ms. Pierre Baker, Dr. Chaillie Daniel, and Mr. Peter Ford. Visitation will be at St. Francisville United Methodist Church Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and resuming at St. Francisville United Methodist Church Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., with services at 11:00 a.m., conducted by Reverend Daniel Hixon, Dr. Wayne Barnes, and Reverend Harold Babin. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in St. Francisville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francisville United Methodist Church, 9856 Royal St., St. Francisville, LA 70775. 