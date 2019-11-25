William Philip "Bill" Gilbert

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
Thibodaux, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
Thibodaux, LA
Obituary
William Philip "Bill" Gilbert, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the age of 101. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux, on Wednesday, November 27th from 9:30 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated starting at 11:00 am with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery next to his loving wife of 69 years, Rea Reaux Gilbert. Bill was preceded in death in addition to Rea by his parents, James and Heloise Adolphe Gilbert Sr. and his 13 older siblings; Vivian, Francis, Jim, Pierre, George, Joseph, Jeanne, Emile, Vivian (II), Reginald, Henry, Heloise, and Heloise (II). He was a veteran of WWII (Air Force), and a graduate of Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now ULL) in Lafayette, LA. Many thanks to Mrs. Ann Thibodaux and the staff at St. Joseph Manor as well as his wonderful caretakers. Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
