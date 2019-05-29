Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen 440 S. Alexander Port Allen , LA 70767 (225)-383-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

William P. Obier, Jr, "Buzz" was born in Plaquemine, La. October 1, 1926. He passed peacefully on May 29, 2019 at his ancestral home, Live Oaks, in Rosedale, La at the age of 92. He was a graduate of Plaquemine High School and post graduate of Riverside Military Academy. He received an electrical engineering degree from L.S.U. Mr. Obier was regional manager for Westinghouse Electric Corporation for 38 years. He was a WWII veteran of the Army Air Corps, where he was a gunnery mechanic for B29's. Mr. Obier restored his family home, Live Oaks for the last 50 years where he lived with his wife of 62 years, Wallie Row Obier. While in Plaquemine he was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, the Rattlesnake Patrol. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time at his camp, Buzzards Roost in Ocean Springs, Ms. He was a lifelong member of The Church of the Nativity in Rosedale, where he was the former Senior Warden. Mr. Obier was a former volunteer fireman in Rosedale and past president of the local Lions club. While in Baton Rouge he was a member of the Rotary Club and Jaycees. He was on the advisory council for Baton Rouge Regional Planning Commission and on the board of directors for Slack Brothers Sugar. He was a master woodworking craftsman and enjoyed piloting light aircraft. He and his wife traveled to Europe, Canada, South America, Mexico, and Alaska with their close friends. He was known for his Manhattans on Christmas Eve. Mr. Obier was preceded in death by his wife, Wallie Row Obier; his parents Mr. & Mrs. William Prentiss Obier; and one sister, Leila Mays Obier Schroeder. He was also preceded in death by his loyal friends, William Barker, Roland Daigre, Ernest Dampf, William Nuttall and Sonny Thibaut. Special thanks to Debbie Lewis for taking care of Buzz and Wallie for so many years. He is survived by his sons, Willam P. Obier, III and wife Mary and Robert Row Obier and his wife Cindy. He had one granddaughter, Daisy Obier Schudmak and husband Charles; one grandson, Hampton Obier and his wife Laura. Mr. Obier had six great grandchildren, Charles Schudmak, Parker Schudmak, Ethan Obier, Victoria Obier, Georgianna Obier, and Juliette Obier. Services will be held at The Church of the Nativity in Rosedale, La. on Friday, May 31, conducted by The Revd Mary Anne Heine. Visitation will be from 9-11:30 with services at 11:30. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery in Baton Rouge. Pallbearers will be Mike Cutshaw, Jack Dampf, Rickey Major, Keith Nuttall, Hampton Obier and Charles Schudmak. Honorary pallbearers are Harvey Best, Mickey Dupuy, Robert Hubbard, Ed Middleton, Denis Murrell, and Greg Snyder. In lieu of flowers memorials will be made to The Church of the Nativity, P.O. Box 195, Rosedale, La. Please share memories online at William P. Obier, Jr, "Buzz" was born in Plaquemine, La. October 1, 1926. 