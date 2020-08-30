It was the saddest regret that we announce the death of William R. Ard, Jr. "Ray" on August 29, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Ray was born in Amite, LA on December 8, 1950. Ray was a resident of Prairieville, LA. Ray attended Baker High School. He is survived by brothers: Joe Ard, Luke Fleming and James Poe. He is survived by sisters: Martha Ard, Ann Braud,and Donna DuPont. Ray is preceded in death by parents William R. Ard, Sr., Pasty Ann Traylor and sister Linda Kay Ramo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store