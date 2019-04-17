Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. Coburn Sr.. View Sign

William R. Coburn, Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 16, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1928, to Thomas and Alma (Music) Coburn. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He served his country in the 57th Military Police Company of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed by Shell Pipeline for 37 years. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 West New River St. Gonzales, LA, on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 9 am until funeral services at 11 am, conducted by Pastor Steve Berger. Burial to follow in Oak Lane Memorial Park in Prairieville, La. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris McAdams Coburn; two sons, William Jr. and his wife Paula, and Thomas and his wife Stephanie; and one daughter, Sandra and her husband John Soileau; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers.

