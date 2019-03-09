William R. ""Bob"" Westbrook, a resident of Central, LA, passed away on March 8, 2019 at the age of 60. Bob was a 1977 graduate of Central High School, as well as a graduate of the LSU Law Enforcement Institute. He was a lifelong resident of Central, where he and his loving wife raised a family of their own, enjoyed LSU sports, and loved his family deeply (especially his dogs). Bob was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all that knew him and is now with his mom, dad and other departed relatives and friends. Bob is survived by his wife, Terri M. Westbrook; his two sons, William R. ""Bobby"" Westbrook II and wife Joanna, and Tyler P. Westbrook and Kristin Dodd; his grandsons, James and Barrett Westbrook; and his brother, Austin F. ""Rick"" Westbrook and wife Angela D. Westbrook. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Gerry Westbrook. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 9:00 am until a memorial service at 11:00 am. Private Inurnment at Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Zoar Baptist Church or the Brotherhood of Heroes Foundation. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary