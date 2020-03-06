William Robert 'Robby' Cox Jr. (1962 - 2020)
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA
70401
(985)-345-5801
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond
2000 N. Morrison Blvd.
Hammond, LA
William "Robby" Robert Cox Jr., age 58, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born on Friday, February 23, 1962, in Port Sulphur, Louisiana. Robby was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Robby is survived by his wife, Valerie Bonnet Cox; children, William "Billy" Robert Cox III, Amy Michelle Cox and James "Jimmy" Michael Cox; mother, Nell Cox Collier; sister, Sandy Cox Bourgeois and her husband Johness; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" Robert Cox Sr. Visitation for Family and Friends will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 11:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 2:00 pm, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401. Interment will follow at Rose Memorial Park Cemetery in Hammond, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.