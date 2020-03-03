Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robert "Billy" Bollinger. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Robert "Billy" Bollinger passed away on Saturday, February 29th at the age of 66 at his childhood home. Preceded in death by his son William Robert "Beau" Bollinger, Jr., his parents Malcom and Josie Olivier Bollinger. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jennifer Smith Bollinger, daughters who were his pride and joy, Jennifer Bollinger Franklin (Wade) and Katherine Bollinger Lejeune (Kevin), his precious grandchildren Beau, Jack, and Annie Lejeune, and siblings Pat Bollinger Hill, Betty Bollinger Huxel, Jim Bollinger, and Susie Bollinger Huston, his many nieces and nephews, god children, and extended family. Billy was a loving husband, devoted son, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. Billy graduated from University High School in 1971, where he played football, was a pitcher for the baseball team, and loved playing brass in the U-High band. Following graduation, he attended LSU and pledged Sigma Chi fraternity, after which he married his beloved wife Jen. Billy had a degree in Business Administration and grew his family while working toward a MBA. He furthered his love of baseball by coaching American Legion baseball and also served on the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Board. He was a lifelong LSU fan who traveled to many places to see the Tigers play, went to too many games to count with his brother, friends, and children, and loved watching his daughter as a Bat Girl with the LSU baseball team. His love of golf was highlighted by his hole in one at Kapalua, Maui. He was a humble and modest man, and everything he did was for his family. Those who knew Billy will remember him for his quick wit, devotion to his family and friends, and his acute intelligence. His unexpected passing leaves a huge void for his family and friends, but he is with his Lord and Savior, reunited with his son and his loved ones who have preceded him. In his last few weeks of life, he celebrated with friends and family at his daughter's wedding, the most historical football season for the Tigers, and witnessed his daughter begin a breakthrough CF drug, the miracle he had prayed for 35 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home (825 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802) from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the funeral home from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. 