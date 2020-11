Or Copy this URL to Share

William Robert "Bobby" Guy, a native of Denham Springs, LA, he passed away on Nov. 20, 2020 at the age of 63. Arrangements are pending at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, (225) 664-4143.

