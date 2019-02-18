William Rodney "Bill" Coberly, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on February 16, 2019. Bill was born on November 20, 1946 in Chapmanville, WV to Robert and Virginia Coberly (deceased). After graduating from Chapmanville High School, Bill enlisted in the US Air Force from 1964-1968 and served in Vietnam. Sgt. Coberly was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his extraordinary achievement in service among other awards and honors. He was a veteran of 148 missions while stationed there. Coberly retired from Marathon Oil Company after a lengthy career in Operations and Training. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Toussel Coberly and three infant brothers. He is survived by his children, Rodney Coberly, Mary Shannon Triche, Nathan Coberly; stepsons Brent Roussel II (Penny), Rob Roussel (Joni), Sean Roussel (Mona); grandchildren Ashley and Adam Coberly, Andrew Triche, Caleb, Branson, Virginia, and Brady Coberly, Brittany Gaubert, Blake Roussel, Aiden and Benjamin Roussel, and Nicholas Roussel; numerous great grandchildren, siblings Delores Halstead (Harry) of Apopka, FL, Emma Hensley (Denny) of S. Bloomfield, OH, Diane Rudisill (Alvin) of Bale, NC, Marietta Perry (Vernon) of Wayne, WV, John Coberly of Conway, SC, Fred Coberly of Damascus, MD, Curtis Coberly of Silver Springs, MD, Kenneth Coberly (Ruth) of Apopka, FL. Family and friends are invited to a public visitation on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy, LaPlace, LA. Services will be held at 11:00 AM followed by interment in St. Peter Cemetery, Reserve. The family would like to thank Rebecca Rockstead, Deborah McCollum, and St. Catherine's Hospice for their extraordinary care for Bill during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com
