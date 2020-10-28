1/1
William "Bill" Rupp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William 'Bill' Rupp, a native of Port Allen, La. and longtime resident of New Orleans, La., he passed away at Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 83. He was retired and a U.S. Navy veteran and loyal Saints fan. He was loved by all his neighbors who considered him the Mayor of the area. He is survived by his sisters, Loretta Weinstock and Gail Glossup; brother, Jimmy Rupp. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Lucille Rupp; nephew, Donald Glossup; great niece, Tamara Marionneaux; brothers-in-law, Irv Weinstock and Lavon Glossup. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved