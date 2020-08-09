1/1
William S. "Dub" Callender
William S. "Dub" Callender a native of McComb, MS, reared in Valdese, North Carolina and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 88. He was a graduate of Valdese High School. Dub served in the United States Army, including a tour in the Korean War and received an honorable discharge in 1952, as Sergeant. He was a former member of Lanier Baptist Church and a current member of Istrouma Baptist Church. Dub retired after 40 years at Stupp Corporation. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilda Morgan Callender and parents, W. Edward and Odella Parsons Callender. He is survived by brother, Edward L. (Pat) Callender, Wichita Falls, TX, sister, Audrey (Phillip) Harmon, North Carolina, and sons, Wendell Callender and Brian (Ashleigh) Callender; and grandsons, Peyton and Hudson Callender. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 10:00 am until service time of 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Istrouma Baptist Church, Vision 2020.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
AUG
11
Service
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
