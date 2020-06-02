William "Sweet Willie" Singleton III
On Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence in Baker, La., William "Sweet Willie" Singleton, III crossed over into a new life to be with God at the age of 71. He leaves to cherish loving memories with his wife Johnnie Mae Singleton, and his children, grandchildren, and extended family. He will be missed by many people. Viewing is scheduled from 9:30 a.m - 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Strangers Home Baptist Church in Slaughter, La. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. The burial will take place at the Louisiana National Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Strangers Home Baptist Church
JUN
4
Funeral
11:00 AM
Strangers Home Baptist Church
