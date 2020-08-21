William Thomas Carlisle, born October 11, 1944, a native of Shreveport, LA and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, died on August 20, 2020. Bill, as he was fondly known, proudly served his country in the US Army, stationed in Germany for three years. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna Reed Carlisle, son John Carlisle (Angela), daughter Jana Carlisle, and daughter Christy Carlisle Martinez (Brian); four grandchildren Jace Carlisle, James Carlisle, Madelyn Carlisle, and Gracie Martinez; as well as brother, Charles Carlisle (Dot) of Pineville, LA, and two nieces, Vicki and Candy. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Dempsey and Mildred Bither Carlisle, nephew Richard Carlisle, and grandson Jordan Carlisle Seale. Bill dedicated his body to LSU for medical research. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

