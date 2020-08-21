1/1
William Thomas "Bill" Carlisle
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Thomas Carlisle, born October 11, 1944, a native of Shreveport, LA and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, died on August 20, 2020. Bill, as he was fondly known, proudly served his country in the US Army, stationed in Germany for three years. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna Reed Carlisle, son John Carlisle (Angela), daughter Jana Carlisle, and daughter Christy Carlisle Martinez (Brian); four grandchildren Jace Carlisle, James Carlisle, Madelyn Carlisle, and Gracie Martinez; as well as brother, Charles Carlisle (Dot) of Pineville, LA, and two nieces, Vicki and Candy. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Dempsey and Mildred Bither Carlisle, nephew Richard Carlisle, and grandson Jordan Carlisle Seale. Bill dedicated his body to LSU for medical research. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved