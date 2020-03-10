Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 (985)-748-7178 Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Rock Church Amite , IL View Map Service 1:00 PM Rock Church Amite , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A resident of Amite, William Thomas McKneely Jr. passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 28, 1947 in Amite and was 72 years of age. Tommy was a graduate of Amite High School, attended Northwestern Louisiana University and was a graduate of Commonwealth Institute of Funeral Services. A fourth generation funeral director, he began taking ambulance calls in his early teens. He spent his life serving his community as the owner and manager of McKneely Funeral Home of Amite and Kentwood, Inc. Tommy was a member of House on the Rock Church in Amite. He served as President of the Louisiana Funeral Directors Association, Tri-State Funeral Directors Association, Oak Forest Academy Board of Directors, and OFA Booster Club. Tommy was a pilot, avid golfer, accomplished club thrower, computer programmer, school bus escort, football program publisher, football field painter, basketball videographer, and long-term squirrel opponent. He was a drainage enthusiast particularly during the heavy rain and lightning and an expert pool cleaner. He could hum and whistle at the same time and never missed an opportunity to make someone laugh. Some of his fondest memories were playing in the Canton 4-Ball Tournament every year with his longtime friend, Ronny Brocksmith and his many rounds of golf with Doug Ritchie, Kent Muse, and the late Bubba Vessier. No matter what restaurant he went to, there was always someone he would go speak to - usually while we ate or waited to order. He was known for his wide smile, dry wit, and abundant knowledge of his favorite place on Earth, Walt Disney World. He is survived by wife of 53 years, Charl Ann Walker McKneely; 3 children, Jeff McKneely and wife, Tammy, Greg McKneely and wife, Danielle, and Jennifer McKneely Pray and husband, Gabe; he was known as "Pa T" to his beloved grandchildren, Jordan McKneely Vickers and husband, John, Olivia McKneely Tull and husband, Brandon, Alyse Kelly McKneely, Gabrielle Ann Pray, AnaClaire Kelly McKneely, Steven Thomas Pray, Andrew Walker Pray, Gavin Thomas McKneely, and Dylan Charles McKneely; great-grandchildren, Maverick Lee Tull, Eleanor Louise Tull, Elizabeth Joy Vickers; brother, Wall V. McKneely and wife, Rosilyn; and sisters-in-law, Judy Moore and husband, Howard, and Kathy Sells and husband, Harry; nieces and nephews, Monica McKneely Pailet, Mendy McKneely, William McKneely and wife, Jessica, Ray Moore and wife, Katie, Haley Moore Patrick and Kyle Moore; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and his many beloved McKneely, Verger, and Magruder cousins. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020

