William "Bill" Timon Dildy, age 89, a resident of Grosse Tete, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2019. He retired from the U.S. Army as a Command Sergeant Major. He is survived by his children, Becky, Francis, Robert, Tommy, William, Charlotte, Belvas, and Steve. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Shirley Dildy. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Special thanks to Hospice in His Care and to his grandson, Ashton. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
