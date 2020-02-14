The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dildy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Timon 'Bill' Dildy


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Timon 'Bill' Dildy Obituary
William "Bill" Timon Dildy, age 89, a resident of Grosse Tete, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2019. He retired from the U.S. Army as a Command Sergeant Major. He is survived by his children, Becky, Francis, Robert, Tommy, William, Charlotte, Belvas, and Steve. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Shirley Dildy. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Special thanks to Hospice in His Care and to his grandson, Ashton. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now